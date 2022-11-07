Will Craig retired from the Social Security Administration in December after 25 years.
He said he’s seen the problems people have in filing claims and appeals.
So Craig has started The Social Security Advisor, a business “where I can help people seeking guidance with Social Security-related issues, such as help with completing complex forms, filing appeals or just help filing their applications,” he said. “I’ve see how everything works. I can’t file claims, but I can help people fill them out correctly.”
Craig said when he worked at Social Security, “I had to get people in and out in 10 minutes. Often they said they wished they had more time to talk with me.”
His website is www.socialsecurityassistance.net and his phone number is 270-302-2375.
Craig said, “I started my career with the agency as an intern in my junior year at Kentucky Wesleyan College. I was employed as a claims specialist the following 16 years, processing applications for entitlement, which included retirement, disability, widow’s benefits and Medicare, to name a few.
“I finished my career as a technical expert, where I conducted training as well as investigated program fraud and misuse. While there, I felt there was a need in the community for people to receive services without the time constraints associated with the agency. My hope is that I can fill that void with a more personal touch.”
Craig charges $50 an hour for his services.
The Injury and Disability Law Center says on its website, “Unfortunately, the majority of applications for Social Security Disability Insurance are denied. According to the Social Security Administration the acceptance rate of initial applications is 22% and approximately 63% are denied.”
Craig’s website says, “People often feel that they don’t need an attorney to qualify for Social Security disability, but might still need help completing the piles of forms and questionnaires that the Disability Determination Service can send. Have you tried calling your local Social Security office to see if they can help? Most likely they told you that there is no one available or that you should seek help from a friend or family member. With 25 years of experience working for the Social Security Administration, I’ve assisted people just like you fill out those forms.”
