Family Court Judge Julie Gordon recently swore in 10 new volunteers who will help abused and neglected children during Daviess County Family Court proceedings.
These volunteers for Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, join 52 other dedicated community members who assist children in the Family Court system.
CASAs meet with children regularly and are authorized to interview people in the child’s life, such as social workers, attorneys, teachers and family members. CASAs attend court hearings with the child and report recommendations to the judge.
Dozens of children are waiting for CASA volunteers.
There are no educational or professional prerequisites. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, and they must pass extensive background checks and complete CASA training.
The next advocate training session begins in early 2021. For more information, contact CASA of Ohio Valley at www.CASAov.org or call 270-683-2138.
