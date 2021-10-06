Daily averages for new COVID-19 cases have dropped slightly since Friday’s report from the Green River District Health Department, both in Daviess County and in the seven-county region.
After a slight rise in new cases last week, Tuesday’s update shows Daviess County reporting 182 new cases between Oct. 1-4, compared to the 201 between Sept. 28-30.
In the GRDHD service area, however, there was a small increase in new cases reported between Oct. 1-4 at 402, compared to 395 between Sept. 28-30.
“Our cases seem to have plateaued for now at a high level,” GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said. “The vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain to be those that are not vaccinated.”
Despite the slight increase districtwide, the average number of new cases per day has dropped some from 134 to 131.7 between reports.
The incidence rate for Daviess County also saw a slight decrease, from 58.4 new cases on average each day per a population of 100,000, to 56.57 reported Tuesday.
Each of the seven counties now sits well below an incidence rate of 100, with the lowest being Hancock County at 40.95 new cases per day and the highest being Ohio County at 83.95 cases per day as of Friday. However, counties with small populations are more difficult to determine based on the incidence rate model of a population of 100,000.
“It is hard to draw conclusions when looking at individual counties with smaller populations,” he said.
Those numbers are still significantly decreased from Friday’s report, however.
Kentucky counties sit at an average incidence rate of 50.29 new cases a day, according to the Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard.
Most counties throughout the state are still considered at a critical rate of spread, which is a rate of more than 25 cases per day.
Only nine counties are out of the red zone for rate of spread.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reported 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, 13 of which are in critical care.
The OH and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
