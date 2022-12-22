The new Owensboro City Commission that takes office Jan. 1 will have to decide how to move forward on funding almost $45 million in city projects, although commissioners disagree on whether to proceed on building a transient boat dock downtown.
Tuesday night, commissioners voted to postpone voting on a $44.9 million bond ordinance that would fund a number of projects, including an indoor sports complex downtown, a boat dock, a new fire training center and renovations to OFD Station 3.
Commissioners agreed to postpone funding the projects “indefinitely.” But City Manager Nate Pagan said afterward the sports complex project will go forward.
All of the current commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson have expressed support for the OFD projects, and Commissioner-elect Pam Smith-Wright said Wednesday the OFD projects are important to the city.
Commissioner Mark Castlen and Watson have previously voiced concerns about the cost and economic impact of the boat dock proposal. The dock plan passed earlier this year on a 3-2 vote, but commissioners decided Tuesday to wait on the funding ordinance that would fund all the projects, including the boat dock.
Watson said Smith-Wright will have to be updated on the projects, because she will be involved in the vote when the new commission meets next year. Smith-Wright, a former city commissioner, is replacing outgoing Commissioner Jeff Sanford.
Watson said officials have some time to work, because the Federal Reserve is not expected to consider raising interest rates until mid-January.
When asked what he thinks should be done, Watson said, “I assume we want to move forward with the other projects,” with the possible exception of the boat dock. “I would like to see that project removed from the bonding” so the other projects could be funded.
“We really, truly want to get the rest of these projects up and running.”
Smith-Wright said the issue should have been settled by the current commission, which ends its terms Dec. 31.
“They waited until the last minute,” when the bond ordinance was scheduled for a vote, Smith-Wright said.
“If they knew they weren’t for it, they should have done something earlier,” she said. The issue was “kicked down the road.”
When Smith-Wright takes office, she will “follow the direction of my constituents” on the projects.
“The majority of the people I have talked to and have contacted me are against the boat dock, and a lot of them are against the sportsplex,” Smith-Wright said.
Commissioners will have to discuss how to move forward, she said.
City Commissioner Bob Glenn said his hope is an agreement can be reached on which projects the city will fund before another bond issue is put up for a vote. Glenn said the transient boat dock would be an important amenity to downtown.
“I support the project,” Glenn said. “I feel it’s long overdue. But, you have to have three votes.”
Glenn compared the planned boat dock to a city park and said city amenities don’t generate revenue for the city, but they attract people to Owensboro who are looking for quality of life.
“I’ve also gotten comments from people that do support the boat dock,” Glenn said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said he has spoken to several people who support the boat dock project. Of the decision to postpone the vote, he said, “I’ve never seen it happen once a project is approved.”
“I have had boaters call me and say, ‘we need a place to go.’ ”
Castlen said previously he looked into the numbers coming through the locks in Newburgh and Cannelton, which suggested an Owensboro dock would receive little traffic.
Maglinger said Wednesday the city would be able to draw boaters with the dock, which would include a fueling facility.
“You don’t see many boats coming here because there’s no place to go,” Maglinger said. “They pass right through.”
Maglinger said with Owensboro’s downtown, not having a boat dock is “something I can’t see for the future.”
“It’s something that finishes the pieces of the downtown project,” he said of the dock.
Castlen, who will be mayor pro tem when the new term starts in January, said the public should voice their opinions on the boat dock to elected officials.
“I think the public needs to let their representatives know where they stand on this,” he said.
Commissioners will have to “regroup” to determine if they want to eliminate projects from the bonding issue, including the boat dock and sportsplex, Castlen said.
“I feel the sportsplex is going to go through,” he said. The sports complex will be available for public use when it is not booked for sports tournaments, officials said previously.
“I feel it will be a good gathering place for the community,” Castlen said.
Glenn said if the boat dock were eliminated, the amount the city bonds will be reduced. The city would not bond the entire $44.9 million and use the boat dock funds — $9.5 million — for another project, Glenn said.
The interest rate on the bonds is expected to be 4.3% if the project goes forward in January, Pagan said Tuesday night. Beyond that, there is the possibility of an interest rate hike.
“We need to get this issue resolved, because we don’t want to have this thing drag on into February and March and have a significant increase on the bonds,” Glenn said.
