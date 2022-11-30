Daviess County’s new digital radio system for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters is fully in use by the sheriff’s department, county fire department and county schools police department.
City-County 911 Director Paul Nave said the digital radio system has been installed in all vehicles for the sheriff’s office, fire department and volunteer fire departments. Nave said one last issue to be resolved is connecting pagers used by volunteer firefighters to the system.
“It’s pretty significant, because that’s the only means of notifying the (volunteer) firefighters if they have a run,” Nave said.
The county replaced its VHF radio system with a $6.46 million digital system. The project was needed because the VHF system was obsolete, with components so old some weren’t being manufactured.
The old system suffered from communication issues caused by terrain or weather, making it difficult for deputies, firefighters and responders to communicate with dispatch, particularly on their portable radios.
Nave said volunteer firefighters are being paged out on the old VHF system until the issue with paging them on the digital system is fixed.
“We are trying to work with the vendor, and anyone, to resolve the issue,” Nave said.
Other departments are fully using the digital system.
“The sheriff’s office is using it 100% with no issues at all,” Nave said. “We are seeing a significant improvement in communication with the sheriff’s office and being able to understand them.
“It has made a true officer safety improvement, in my opinion.”
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said deputies have reported much better communications with dispatch on the new system.
“The communication I’m getting back from the deputies is they’re very pleased,” Smith said. “The main improvement is with the portables (portable radios), which is where we are the most vulnerable.”
Smith said deputies have been able to communicate with dispatch on their portable radios from inside buildings. With the old VHF system, communication on portable radios was sporadic, Smith said.
“I would say with the portables, it is about 50-50 (if they worked), especially over the last couple of years” as the system degraded, Smith said. “The difference between this system and the old system is night and day.”
