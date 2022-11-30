Daviess County’s new digital radio system for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters is fully in use by the sheriff’s department, county fire department and county schools police department.

City-County 911 Director Paul Nave said the digital radio system has been installed in all vehicles for the sheriff’s office, fire department and volunteer fire departments. Nave said one last issue to be resolved is connecting pagers used by volunteer firefighters to the system.

