The multimillion dollar digital radio system for county sheriff’s deputies and firefighters is expected to go into use early next month, once final tests are complete.
Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave said the hope is to have deputies and emergency responders begin using the system full-time on Nov. 1.
Before then, several “fail tests” will be conducted to make sure responders can keep using the system if any of the four transmission towers are knocked out, Assistant County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said.
Fiscal Court voted to build the digital radio system, which was budgeted at $6.46 million, in response to communications problems deputies and firefighters were having with the obsolete VHF system. The VHF was prone to interference from weather or terrain conditions, and the system was largely running on parts that were old and could not be replaced.
Nave said the digital system is running, while responders use the VHF system for now. The digital system has met its coverage requirements in tests so far. The contract called for 98% coverage of the county for responders in vehicles and 93% of the county when a responder is using a portable radio outdoors.
“The coverage testing was really successful,” Nave said. “Now, we’ll do the infrastructure testing.”
The system relies on three towers, in the east, west and southern part of the county, and one a transmission site at the Owensboro Police Department, where 911 dispatch is housed. It was originally expected to be in use sooner, but the county had to build a new tower at the landfill when a contract to place equipment on an existing tower couldn’t be reached.
The system is providing the coverage required by the contract, Johnson said.
“All of the coverage testing came back as intended,” Jordon said. “Motorola is meeting all of the requirements.”
The “fail testing” will simulate a disaster or issue that knocks out one or more of the transmission sites. The system was designed with redundancies so if some towers are knocked out, transmission signals will reroute to the remaining ones, Johnson said.
“The system could function on one” tower, Johnson said. “That’s one of the huge benefits of a P25 trunked (digital) system.”
