The first updated COVID-19 booster shots that will help combat the original strain, omicron and the current variant of the virus are now available throughout the seven counties served by the Green River District Health Department.
On Sept. 1, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention issued a release recommending the first updated COVID-19 booster shot for Pfizer-BioNTech for those ages 12 years and older and Moderna for people 18 years and up.
According to the press release, the boosters, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, adds omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, which helps restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.
“It’s a bivalent booster — so it targets not only the original strain of COVID-19 that vaccines have been designed for up to this point, but it also has an added component that targets specifically to the omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Clay Horton, director of the GRDHD.
Horton said those who have completed the primary series of vaccinations — regardless of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are eligible to receive the new booster if it has been at least two months since having their last shot.
“...It’s targeting the virus that is circulating the community right now. If you haven’t had this before, this is going to be a better tool to address what the current risk is,” he said. “Even if you’ve been vaccinated in the past, we know that the protection that the vaccine offers wanes over time. Especially if it’s been awhile since you’ve had your last shot, that you get this booster to update your immune response ….”
Despite rates going down, Horton said some concerns arise with the changes in the seasons.
“...People are indoors more together, we continue to interact and be in environments where we can spread COVID-19,” he said. “… As we come into fall and getting ready for winter, it’s probably the No. 1 thing you can do to protect yourself right now.”
The booster has been widely available throughout the district since last week, according to Horton, at multiple retail pharmacies including CVS Pharmacy, Nations Medicines and Walgreens, Owensboro Health, federally qualified health centers and the health department.
Horton said some primary care physicians may also be providing the booster and getting it may become part of a new normal when it comes to personal health routines.
“We encourage anyone that’s eligible to go out there and get that updated,” he said. “...Obviously things evolve … but we anticipate that going forward that this will be an annual thing; like every fall we encourage people to get vaccinated against the flu, we anticipate that we will be doing the same thing for COVID-19.”
To look up locations of where the new booster is available, visit vaccines.gov.
COVID cases continue to declineOn Tuesday, GRDHD reported 555 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 — a decrease of 131 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County continued to experience a decrease with 276 new cases this week compared to last week’s 287, while Hancock County dropped to 26 new cases and McLean County rose to 31 new cases.
Ohio County reported 51 new cases, a decrease of four.
One COVID-19-related death was recorded in the district in Daviess County while the district averaged 79 new cases a day.
All counties are classified as having high COVID-19 community levels.
Horton said cases going down is “encouraging.”
“We’ve seen a steady decrease the last couple of weeks (but) it’s hard to predict whether that will continue or not,” he said. “It’s an improvement over what we have seen over the last couple of months.”
