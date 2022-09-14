The first updated COVID-19 booster shots that will help combat the original strain, omicron and the current variant of the virus are now available throughout the seven counties served by the Green River District Health Department.

On Sept. 1, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention issued a release recommending the first updated COVID-19 booster shot for Pfizer-BioNTech for those ages 12 years and older and Moderna for people 18 years and up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.