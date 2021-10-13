The Green River Region continues to see slight ups and downs in new COVID-19 cases after reaching peak numbers in mid-September, according to data gathered by the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD’s report Tuesday of 360 new cases district-wide is a slight increase from Friday’s report of 309.
The region has experienced small fluctuations from week-to-week in newly-reported cases for almost a month — with 841 cases Sept. 17-23, 928 cases Sept. 24-30, and 711 cases Oct. 1-7 — which follows a surge that peaked with 1,606 cases reported Sept. 10-16.
Incidence rates and average numbers of new daily cases continue to decrease, as well.
District wide, the average number of daily cases dropped to 94.7 in Tuesday’s report, compared to Friday’s report of 102.7.
That number is a large drop from an average of 230 new daily cases reported during the height of the surge.
Daviess County’s incidence rate dropped from an average 44.61 new cases each day per a population of 100,00, reported Friday, to 40.25 reported Tuesday.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reported 47 inpatient COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one less than reported Friday.
Of those, six are in critical care.
The peak number of cases reported for the hospital were 69 COVID-19 patients on Sept. 21. The entire system experienced peak numbers that same day, with 85 COVID-19 patients throughout its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
The majority of hospitalizations, according to OH, continue to be individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
To schedule a vaccination, visit Owensboro Health.org/Vaccine.
