New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in the seven-county Green River District Health Department region for Dec. 17-20 showed little change from the last several reports issued.
The GRDHD reported 462 new cases Tuesday, a slight increase from Friday’s report of 455. Additionally, the average number of new daily cases for the region was 131.3, up from 123.9 in the previous report.
While the recent reports reflect a plateau following a surge that began a few weeks ago, GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton anticipates case numbers will significantly rise coming out of the holidays.
“We’ve seen plateaus in cases before, but what we have seen in the last couple of weeks is a much higher level than some of our previous experiences,” he said. “With cases starting this high, and omicron starting to have an impact, we are very likely to see a very rapid increase in the coming weeks.”
For Daviess County, 228 new cases were reported Tuesday, whereas 215 were reported Friday.
The county incidence rate has risen significantly since Friday for Daviess County, from 56.1 to Tuesday’s report of 66 new cases on average a day per a population of 100,000.
All but one of the seven counties in the district remain areas of high transmission, with an incidence rate of 25 new cases a day or more. Webster County is the only one not considered at a critical rate, with it at 19.87 new cases a day.
Owensboro Health is also still seeing a high number of patients infected with COVID-19 in its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
The health care system reported 47 COVID-19 patients Monday evening, with 16 in critical care. Of those, 38 were housed in OH Regional Hospital, with 10 of of those in critical care and eight intubated.
OH also stated that monoclonal antibody treatments, which are used to combat COVID-19 symptoms, are in short supply across the nation.
Monoclonal antibody infusions or injections are a form of therapy included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for those who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 symptoms or hospitalization.
“Owensboro Health urges everyone not to rely on monoclonal antibodies in place of vaccination,” OH stated. “Get vaccinated against the virus and take extra safety precautions, as we cannot guarantee the availability of this treatment.”
OH stated that it will continue using the treatment for COVID-19 patients who are eligible, as long as it is available.
GRDHD and OH continue to recommend vaccinations, masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
