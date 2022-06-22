The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that the seven-county district had 352 new cases of COVID-19 between June 13-19.
The district had 287 new cases the previous week.
For the past week, there were 182 new cases in Daviess County, 11 in Hancock County, 81 in Henderson County, 12 in McLean County, 29 in Ohio County, 16 in Union County and 21 in Webster County.
Every county reported an increase in cases except for Ohio and Union counties, which decreased from last week by one and two cases, respectively.
There was one COVID-19-related death reported. It was in Henderson County.
