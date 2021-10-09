New COVID-19 cases declined significantly this week, as did virus-related hospitalizations and incidence rates, according to data released Friday by the Green River District Health Department.
The report showed a rate of 44.6 new cases per day for a population of 100,000 in Daviess County. Tuesday’s report showed a rate of 56.57. Since Friday, Oct. 1, the county incidence rate has decreased by nearly 14 cases per day.
Throughout the seven-county region, the average of new cases per day was reported at 102.7, down significantly from Tuesday’s report of 131.7 new cases daily and the Friday, Oct. 1 report of 134.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said cases declining locally coincides with the national trend.
However, with this week being fall break for area schools, it could mean that there are lower testing rates and reporting, with many people being out of town.
“Cases are also declining in the rest of the state and country, so I think there is a good chance that we really are seeing some decline,” Horton said. “I do think fall break might be exaggerating our downward trend some locally. I’m interested in seeing what the rates do over the next few weeks, but I won’t make any predictions.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down this week, according to reports from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The hospital reported 48 patients with COVID-19 being housed at OHRH as of Friday, a decrease from last week’s report of 57.
Of those 48 patients, 11 are in critical care.
The vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated.
“We are certainly optimistic that the current wave is starting to subside,” said Brian Hamby, OH director of marketing. “Let’s remain vigilant and continue to encourage our community to get vaccinated, and hopefully we will see much improved numbers in the weeks ahead.”
Of the 633 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital since mid-April, 17.69% have been fully vaccinated, 3% have been partially vaccinated and 78.67% have been unvaccinated.
Those who have died as a result of COVID-19 are also mostly unvaccinated individuals, with about 82.76% of deaths being among people who were unvaccinated.
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths at OHRH in October, nine of whom were unvaccinated.
The hospital and GRDHD continue to recommend vaccination, masking, frequent hand-washing and social distancing to help combat the spread of the virus.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with Owensboro Health, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.