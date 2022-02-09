The Green River District Health Department reported a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 506 cases in the seven-county region, including 262 in Daviess County, between Feb. 4-7.
Both totals are the lowest in a GRDHD reporting period since the omicron variant began circulating in the community.
The GRDHD’s previous report, released Friday for the Feb. 1-3 period, showed there were 1,437 new cases in the seven-county region, with 635 in Daviess County.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, is hopeful it’s the start of a downward trend, but he said the latest data may not accurately represent where the community stands with COVID-19, since the sharp decline could be a result of delayed testing and reporting due to last week’s inclement weather conditions.
“It is possible we could see a small rebound later this week,” he said. “Overall, we hope for and expect the downward trend to continue over the next month or so.”
Though the community should find some hope in the decline, Horton said the pandemic is still not over.
“I think we are all relieved to see how quickly things are improving,” he said. “But I have to keep pointing out, our incidence rates are still really high, and it is far too early to think the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is over. People should still be cautious for a while.”
The seven-county average for new daily cases of COVID-19 was reported at 278 Tuesday, down significantly from Friday’s report of 475.
In Daviess County, the incidence rate decreased from 186.19 Friday to 106.11 Tuesday, per a population of 100,000.
Overall, incidence rates for each county have dropped since Friday, with each county sitting at just below 100 to the mid-100s.
All incidence rates are still considered critical at 25 or more new daily cases on average per a population of 100,000.
Owensboro Health hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have still remained fairly steady, with 57 hospitalizations system-wide as of Monday evening.
OH Regional Hospital has 45 of those patients, 18 of whom are vaccinated. There are five patients in critical care and two intubated, one of whom is vaccinated.
OH and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination, masking, social distancing and other combative measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
