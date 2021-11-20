New cases of COVID-19 have been gradually rising throughout the past week and a half, which follows a sharp decline in October, according to reports from the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the rise can also be seen at state and national levels.
“It is probably a combination of people being a little less cautious because of declining case rates, cooler weather has increased indoor interactions and waning protection for those that were vaccinated early,” he said.
The region originally began seeing a sharp increase in cases in mid-July, when the Delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent. Cases rose significantly through September, when the community was finally able to see some decline, with Gov. Andy Beshear stating in late-October that cases were declining at nearly the same rate as they increased.
On Nov. 8, however, as the state recorded its 10,000th death related to COVID-19, he noted that the state saw an increase for the first time in nearly a month.
In the Green River region, communities are seeing similar trends.
In GRDHD’s Nov. 12 report, the region surpassed 200 new cases within the three-day period of Nov. 9-11.
Friday’s report, just one week later, showed the region close to reaching nearly 300 new cases, with averages for new cases rising from 55.7 a day on Nov. 12 to 74.9 Friday.
In Daviess County, 156 new cases were reported between Nov. 16-18, with an incidence rate of 40.39 new cases a day per a population of 100,000. The rate was 34.48 per day on Nov. 12.
Vaccination rates, however, are also still increasing in the community, with 54.29% of Daviess County’s population having received at least a first vaccine dose, which is just slightly less than the state average of 59%.
As of Friday, at least 5% of individuals ages 5-11 have received at least a first vaccine dose after pediatric dosages of Pfizer were recently approved under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use authorization.
While Owensboro Health is still seeing much lower numbers of COVID-19 patients since the end of September to early-October, it did see a slight uptick of about four patients since Tuesday throughout its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
As of Thursday evening, the health care system was housing 24 COVID-19 patients, eight in critical care.
Of those 24, 21 were at OH Regional Hospital, with six in critical care and three intubated.
OH and GRDHD continue encouraging the community to take precaution against COVID-19 by social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing and, most importantly, Horton said, by getting vaccinated.
Anyone interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment at OH may do so online by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.