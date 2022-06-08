On Tuesday, June 7, the Green River District Health Department reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the seven-county district from May 30 to June 5.
It is an increase of 10 cases over the previous week's report.
Daviess County reported 86 cases, Ohio County had 24, Hancock had eight, McLean County had 13, Henderson County at 54, Webster County at 19 and Union County had three.
The daily average number of new cases in the district was 30.
There were three COVID-related deaths in the district last week, two in Henderson County and one in Ohio County.
