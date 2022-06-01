There were 197 new COVID-19 cases reported last week within the Green River District Health Department’s seven-county region, according to data released Tuesday.
That’s a slight uptick over the previous week, when the GRDHD reported 194 new cases.
Of the latest numbers, 86 cases were reported in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 61 in Henderson County, six in McLean County, 19 in Ohio County, seven in Union County and 13 in Webster County.
The report also shows two COVID-19-related deaths in the district last week, one a resident of Daviess County and the other from Henderson County.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said the slow rise in cases requires a nuanced look at the situation.
“I think there are a lot of different factors that contribute to community spread,” Horton said. “I think what we’re seeing right now is a lot of residual immunity in the community from the vaccines. So while it’s still spreading, it’s not spreading as fast. We know immunity tends to wane in time, so it’s not unreasonable to think we will see upticks again.”
Horton advises residents to stay current on their booster shots and to get vaccinated.
“Staying up to date on your vaccines is the most important thing that you can do right now to protect yourself and those that are in your family,” he said. “If you have not gotten vaccinated yet, by all means, try to go out and get vaccinated.”
He encouraged people to be aware of the CDC’s guidelines on booster shots and that anyone 5 years of age and older get their vaccinations.
Horton stressed that people need to remain vigilant in not only trying to take steps to avoid being infected, but also in how they respond if they show symptoms.
“If they have symptoms, they should still get tested, and those that are at highest risk … should know that things like wearing a mask in indoor public settings is an effective way to protect yourself,” he said.
Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health’s director of marketing and public relations, said the hospital currently has three patients with COVID-19, none in critical care.
He echoed Horton’s remarks that the best defense against the virus is vaccination.
“We always want to encourage vaccinations, even though the numbers have improved, any step that we can take to keep this virus at bay, to give that extra layer of protection to our community, we’re going to all take part in that,” he said. “We encourage vaccination and everyone to stay up to date and keep ahead on their schedule and make sure they take that extra layer of protection.
“We firmly support, and encourage, vaccinations.”
Horton believes that as immunizations and boosters decrease, a rise in cases in the district is a distinct possibility.
“We expect to see an increase in cases at some point,” he said, “but it’s difficult to say when.”
Horton said vaccinations are still being offered for free at various places, including at Owensboro Health three days a week, which is taking both walk-ins and scheduling appointments.
“COVID vaccines and boosters are widely available in the community,” he said. “Almost every retail pharmacy has COVID vaccines in stock.
“The health department, pediatrician offices and several primary care offices also offer COVID vaccines in their clinics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.