The Green River District Health Department reported on Sunday there were two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Daviess County.
According to the health department, that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 677 in the district, which includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties.
Of those 79 have needed to be hospitalized, and 530 have recovered, the GRDHD reported.
The state is reported 9,704 cases and 431 deaths.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said in a press release that as things continue to open up it’s important to remember the coronavirus is still out there.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgement and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
