The region experienced another record-breaking day for the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday by the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD reported an average of 363.1 new cases per day for the seven-county region, the most reported since the start of the pandemic, with the previous record for average cases having been reported Friday at 267.6.
There were 1,506 new cases reported in the region between Jan. 7-10, with 849 of those cases in Daviess County.
The rate of spread, according to Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, is “alarming.”
“Not only are our incidence rates higher than they have ever been, the speed at which they are increasing is faster than previous surges,” he said “It is overwhelming.”
All seven counties are experiencing extraordinarily high incidence rates, with Daviess County once seeing its highest incidence rate at 157.6 new cases on average each day per a population of 100,000.
Friday, Daviess County was reported as having an incidence rate of 129.33.
Each county in the district is also well above a critical rate of spread — which is an incidence rate of 25 new cases a day or more — with incidence rates all more than 100 cases a day, on average.
Similar trends are being seen throughout Kentucky and the rest of the country, according to Horton.
“Other areas of the country, where the surge in cases started a couple of weeks earlier, are seeing even higher incidence rates than we are,” he said. “They are currently above their predicted peaks. That makes me think that our local rates will continue to increase, and we will see even higher rates in the coming weeks.”
Meanwhile, vaccine rates are rising very slowly amongst the Green River district population, increasing less than 2% in the past month, according to information from GRDHD.
Currently, 57.69% of Daviess County’s population is vaccinated. In Kentucky, 63% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54% are fully vaccinated.
Horton said with health care resources already “severely strained,” it is likely that the current surge will place an additional burden on healthcare workers and hospitals.
As of Monday evening, Owensboro Heath reported 58 COVID-19 patients in its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield, with 13 patients in critical care.
The highest number of COVID-19 patients reported by the healthcare system was 85 on Sept. 21, 2021.
Of the 58 patients, 49 were being housed at OH Regional Hospital, with 10 in critical care and seven intubated.
All patients in critical care or intubated were unvaccinated.
OH and GRDHD continue to recommend vaccination and other safety measures to combat the spread of the virus.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
