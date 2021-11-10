New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were slightly less than reported Friday by the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD reported 174 new cases between Nov. 5-8, which is down from the more than 200 reported Friday.
In Daviess County, 96 new cases were reported during the same time frame, a decrease from 138 reported Friday.
Overall, the number of new cases has remained fairly stagnant throughout the past two weeks, according to GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton, despite some minor fluctuations between reports.
Incidence rates for Daviess County and daily averages for the region, however, were declining each report up until Friday.
While the regional average is down just slightly from Friday, Horton said it is still too high.
“Our rates regionally, and especially in Daviess County, are much higher than we would like,” he said. “It is still important for people to realize that COVID is continuing to circulate in our community.”
The daily average for the seven-county region, according to Tuesday’s report, is 57.4 cases a day, compared to Friday’s report of 58.7.
Daviess County, however, has increased even further since Friday’s report, rising from 29.69 on Friday to 32.93 Tuesday.
Owensboro Health continues to see a decline in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, with 32 patients reported Thursday evening throughout its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
The healthcare system cited the increase in vaccination rates as the reason behind the decline, as Daviess County, specifically, reaches a 53.58% vaccination rate for the county, which includes those who may not yet be eligible for vaccination.
Of those hospitalized at OH facilities with COVID-19, 29 were at OH Regional Hospital, six of whom were fully vaccinated. Ten of those individuals were placed in critical care, one of whom was vaccinated, and 10 were intubated.
OH and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination, masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccination appointment at OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
