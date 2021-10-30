New COVID-19 cases reported by the Green River District Health Department have stayed fairly consistent throughout the past two weeks.
The average number of daily cases in the region, however, continues to decrease, going from 74.6 new cases a day reported on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to 50.1 reported Friday.
As of Friday, only two counties are in the critical zone for incidence rates, which is a daily average of 25 or more new cases per a population of 100,000.
Daviess County sits at an incidence rate of 25.19, which has not changed since Tuesday’s report.
Ohio County is the only other county in the seven-county region still in the critical zone, with a rate of 31.56, which increased from Tuesday’s report of 26.2. However, GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said incidence rates for counties with smaller populations may not be as reliable since even small spikes cause a significant fluctuation.
Horton and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination and other mitigation methods to help combat the spread of the virus to continue on the trajectory the community is headed, with a decline in new cases throughout the past several weeks.
“The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Horton said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today.”
Vaccination rates have risen significantly since June, following the delta variant hitting the region, with each county’s vaccination rate for the entire population being at least 40% or higher.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Owensboro Health facilities has also stagnated in the past week, with the health care system reporting 41 patients throughout its facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield on Thursday evening.
Of those, 33 are at OH Regional Hospital, with 14 of them fully vaccinated. Eight patients are in critical care, with one of them fully vaccinated. Six are intubated, all of whom were unvaccinated.
While there is a higher than usual number of vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, OH said most had underlying issues that created a more serious case.
“The majority of those vaccinated but still hospitalized with COVID-19 are immunocompromised individuals, cancer patients and the very elderly,” the hospital stated.
Overall, the lower patient numbers is a good sign, according to the health care system.
“The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has bee lower in recent days,” OH stated. “This is a welcome sign and a trend we hope will continue. Our health care workers have been fighting this pandemic since it began 20 months ago, and they still need your support, patience and kindness as they work to heal our community.”
To schedule a vaccine appointment with OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
