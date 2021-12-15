Tuesday’s report on new COVID-19 cases in the Green River District Health Department’s seven-county area showed a slight decline from Friday’s report.
However, Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said it’s likely still too soon to determine whether it’s a trend, or if the decline is just a slight fluctuation in case reports.
The past two reports issued by the GRDHD have shown a slight drop in new cases in Daviess County and the district.
The district saw a rise in cases in November, with new cases surpassing 500 in the GRDHD’s report released the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Tuesday’s report showed 410 new cases in the district and 180 new cases in Daviess County, down from Friday’s report of 461 new cases in the district and 198 in Daviess County.
The average number of new daily cases in the district is 124.3, also down from Friday’s report of 140.1.
And although incidence rates by county have also seen some decline, six counties still remain an area of high transmission, with an average of 25 or more cases a day per a population of 100,000.
Webster County is the only county below that threshold. It has an incidence rate of 24.28.
The incidence rate for Daviess County as of Tuesday’s report is 50.38, which is a decline from Friday’s report of 60.51.
Although the decline is good news, according to Horton, the averages are still high and still concerning.
“Our daily average of new cases has declined slightly this week; it is not a large drop, but a clear change in direction from the steep increases we had been seeing,” he said. “Still though, the incidence rates for all of our communities are very high. That gives potential to see another sharp increase.”
He said the state and the rest of the country are also seeing similar trends.
It’s uncertain the downward trend in the district will continue, especially as the holidays approach, which brings more in-person gatherings.
“It is probably still too soon to say if cases will continue to decline or if this is a short pause in the growth we had been seeing,” Horton said.
GRDHD continues to recommend vaccinations, masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
