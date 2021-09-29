Though new COVD-19 cases seem to have reached a plateau throughout the community in the past week and a half, fatalities related to the virus have risen in the seven-county region since Thursday, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department.
Cases have declined significantly since last Tuesday, Sept. 21, as incidence rates have dropped to 54 new cases a day per a population of 100,000 in Daviess County from more than 80 new cases per day.
Incidence rates have also declined in the other six counties within the GRDHD service area.
Altogether, GRDHD reported Tuesday an average of 131.7 new cases in the region per day, which, while up slightly from Friday’s report of about 119 new cases, is still significantly lower than earlier in the month.
Clay Horton said, however, small variations in these numbers are normal, but things are beginning to take a turn in a more positive direction as far as the current delta variant surge.
“It’s likely we will continue to see some of these ups and downs in new case reports,” he said “Overall, there is still some positive signs about the number of new cases. Our rates are down from this time last week.”
Horton said mortalities related to the virus are a different story.
Since Friday’s report from GRDHD, 14 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.
“Even though cases seem to be declining, I expect deaths to grow in the wake of the sharp surge in cases we saw in the first part of this month,” he said.
Overall, according to GRDHD, there have been 518 deaths related to COVID-19 in the seven-county region since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Daviess County, there have been 238 deaths.
Additionally, Owensboro Health continues to see peak numbers of patients within its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
The health care system reported 79 COVID-19 patients in the three facilities Monday evening, with 27 in critical care.
OH Regional Hospital has 58 COVID-19 patients, with 19 in critical care and 11 intubated.
Of the total number of patients admitted throughout the healthcare system, 16 are vaccinated. Of those in critical care, five are vaccinated.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
