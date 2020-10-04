Saturday was a record-breaking day for new coronavirus cases in both Daviess County and the seven-county Green River Area area, the Green River District Health Department said.
The department reported 34 new cases in Daviess, 82 in Henderson, 13 in Union, four in Ohio, three in McLean and two each in Hancock and Webster for a total of 140 new cases in the area.
That was up from Friday’s 82 new cases.
Muhlenberg County, which isn’t in the Green River area, reported two new cases Saturday.
The Green River District Health Department said, “This week Green River District has seen the largest number of cases in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic with 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases.”
That brings to total number of cases reported since March to 3,599.
But only 272 cases — 8% of the total — have required hospitalization.
There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths in the area including 16 in Daviess County.
The average age of those infected is 44, but people from two months old to 100 have been infected.
Women have been diagnosed with the disease more often than men — 54.1% of the cases were women and 45.9% were men.
The 20-29 age group has had the most cases in the area at 633, followed by the 30-39 age group with 575 cases and the 40-49 group with 566.
Daviess County has seen 1,471 cases since March.
Thirteen were hospitalized on Saturday.
Clay Horton, Green River public health director, said, “Keep any gatherings small and outside to reduce the risk of transmission. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301; klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
