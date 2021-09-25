Green River District Health Department data released Friday shows new COVID-19 cases have declined significantly in the seven-county district since last week.
Daviess County had 329 new cases between Sept. 17-23, which is less than half the number reported during the week of Sept. 10-16, which was 680 new cases.
Regionally, there were 841 new cases reported between Sept. 17-23, compared to 1,606 reported between Sept. 10-16.
Incidence rates have also declined throughout the district, with all seven counties having a rate of less than 100 new cases per day for a population of 100,000, with the exception of Ohio County.
Daviess County currently sits at an incidence rate of 51.65 new cases per a population of 100,000, down from Tuesday’s report of 62.2.
Additionally, the region’s seven-day average for new cases per day is 119.4, down significantly from last week, with averages reported at more than 200 cases per day.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said while cases have seen some decline, it is still too early to tell whether the community has seen the end of the Delta surge.
“We are seeing some improvement,” he said. “But our cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high.”
Owensboro Health is still seeing a significant influx of COVID-19 patients, having peaked Tuesday at OH Regional Hospital with 69 patients, compared to its former record of 59 reported earlier this month.
“On Tuesday, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital had 69 COVID-19 patients, the highest number since the pandemic began,” OH said in an announcement Thursday evening. “Protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated.”
Overall, OH reported a total of 73 patients throughout its three facilities Thursday night in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Of those, 20 are in critical care.
At OHRH alone, there are 57 COVID-19 patients, 15 in critical care and nine intubated.
GRDHD and OH both continue to encourage the public to help combat the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing hands.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
