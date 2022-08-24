On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 773 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Aug. 15-21 — an increase of 68 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County saw a decline in cases, with 312 compared to last week’s 347, while Hancock County climbed to 40 new cases and McLean County remained stable at 25 new cases.
