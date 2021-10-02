The Green River District’s rate of new COVID-19 cases is up slightly from last week, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department.
Between Sept. 17-23, GRDHD reported 841 new cases for the seven-county region, which was down significantly from the 1,606 reported between Sept. 10-16.
However, between Sept. 24-30, the health department reported 928 new cases, which while down from early-September and most of August, is still slightly higher than previous week, when the region was able to finally see some decline in cases as the Delta variant swept through the community.
In Daviess County, GRDHD reported 443 new cases between Sept. 24-30, also slightly increased from the 329 reported between Sept. 17-23.
As of Friday’s report, the region sits at an average of 134 new cases per day. Daviess County was reported as having an average of 58.4 new cases a day per a population of 100,000.
On Sept. 24, the region was reported as having an average of 119.4 cases a day and Daviess County was at 51.65.
Vaccination rates continue to increase steadily throughout communities, with 54.47% of Daviess County’s population having received a COVID-19 vaccine, which is up from the Sept. 24 report of 53.97%.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 68% of Daviess County’s population ages 18 and older have been vaccinated, and 86.05% of individuals ages 65 and older have received a vaccination.
The state also reports 39% of individuals in Daviess County ages 12-15 have received a vaccination and 46% of individuals ages 16-18.
The vaccination statistics for Daviess County are slightly lower than state averages, with 60% of Kentucky’s population having received a vaccine, 73% of individuals 18 and older and 92% of individuals ages 65 and older.
Additionally, Owensboro Health reported 78 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday evening throughout its facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Of those 78 patients, 63 were unvaccinated and 26 are in critical care.
In OH Regional Hospital, the healthcare system reported 56 COVID-19 patients, 17 in critical care and 10 intubated.
Of the total number of patients, 47 were unvaccinated.
Since December 2020, OH reported 51 deaths related to COVID-19, 43 of whom were unvaccinated.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” said a announcement from OH. “If you’re not vaccinated, please schedule an appointment.”
Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
