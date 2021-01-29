The UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Evansville, according to a press release sent Thursday by Deaconess Health System.

But according to Green River District Public Health Director Clay Horton, the variant has yet to be detected in the Green River region.

The UK variant, known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 was detected in southeastern England late last year. It is a mutation of the original COVID-19 variant known as SARS-CoV-2.

The variant was detected in Evansville in the Deaconess lab.

In the press release, Deaconess President Dr. James Porte said while the development is concerning, it is not surprising. He said the CDC predicted that the UK variant would be the predominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. by March of this year.

“Confirmation of the UK variant in our community further heightens the importance and urgency of getting as many members of our community immunized as possible,” he said in the press release.

Horton said the UK variant is “not in any of our counties, that I’m aware of.”

The first and only cases reported in Kentucky thus far, he said, were in Kenton County near Cincinnati. He said the cases were reported this week.

