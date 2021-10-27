Daily averages for new COVID-19 cases in the region continue to decrease, although they’re still high, according to Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department Public Health director.
On Tuesday, GRDHD reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in Daviess County between Oct. 22-25 and 166 in the seven-county region during the same timeframe.
Cases have decreased steadily in the past several reports from GRDHD, with incidence rates dropping significantly since the height of the delta variant surge.
All but three counties are now considered below a critical rate of spread, which, in Kentucky, is an incidence rate of 25 new daily cases or higher per a population of 100,000.
Henderson, Union, Webster and Hancock counties are all below an incidence rate of 25 as of Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
On Tuesday, Daviess County had incidence rate of 26.9 new cases per day per a population of 100,000, according to KDPH data, which is down from Friday’s report of 28.99 new cases.
According to GRDHD, the region’s average number of new cases per day, as of Tuesday, was 57.1, down from Friday’s report of 67.3.
“It is encouraging to see the rates of new cases continue to decline,” Horton said. “But I think it’s important to note that the pandemic is far from over, and we need to be conscious of what the risks continue to be. Even though our local incidence rates are declining, they are still quite high.”
County incidence rates outside of Daviess have fluctuated more, according to Horton, due to small county populations that make the incidence rates a somewhat less reliable gauge of where the county stands with new cases, since even a small spike in cases can cause rates to increase significantly.
Horton encourages the community to continue masking and taking precautions against the virus.
The most important measure to take against COVID-19, he said, is vaccination.
Vaccine rates for Daviess County have risen significantly throughout the delta surge, increasing from 40.43% the first week of June to 55.75% reported Tuesday, according to GRDHD data.
To schedule a vaccine with Owensboro Health, visit Owens boroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
