The number of new cases in the Green River District Health Department seven-county region for July 11-17 increased from the previous weekly report, with the only decline in new cases in Daviess County, according to a report released Tuesday.
Overall, the district had 944 new cases in the latest reporting period, up from 843 the previous week.
Daviess County dropped from 463 cases reported last week to 431. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies the county as having “high community levels” of COVID-19.
“We’ve been this way for a couple weeks now, but with us being in a community designated as having a high COVID-19 community level, those that are especially at risk … they should take notice and be cautious right now,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD director. “Things like evaluating how they interact with others, wearing a mask (is) really a good method to reduce your risk, and people should be considering that right now.”
This week’s report shows Hancock County with 30 new cases, McLean County with 27 cases and Ohio County with 114 cases. There was one additional COVID-19 death reported, a resident of Hancock County.
Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer at Owensboro Health, said it’s increasingly difficult to get an accurate read on the number of new cases in the district.
“It’s harder now to interpret the numbers because so many people can test at home,” he said. “If I have symptoms, I can go to the drugstore and buy a COVID testing kit and test myself and find out I’m COVID positive, but I don’t report that anywhere. So because of that, it’s really hard to say what the absolute real numbers are.
“The only numbers we’re using are people who have an official test.”
DuFrayne said OH regional hospital currently has 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, though not all of them came to the hospital because of the virus. He said most patients are “incidental,” meaning they came for other medical reasons.
More from this section
“Not all those people are admitted for COVID, but within a day or so of coming in, we have to test them,” DuFrayne said. “They’re not really having symptoms, but they’re still positive.”
Due to the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, OH returned to mandatory masking in its facilities for all team members, patients and visitors on July 1, something DuFrayne said OH has encouraged the community to do since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have consistently, over the last two-and-a-half years, we let people know that it hasn’t gone away, and we should still do the things that we know that protect us, and that is wear a mask pretty much when you’re out of the house, wash your hands (and) social distance,” he said.
DuFrayne said people are still coming to OH to receive their vaccines — mostly booster shots — and the vaccination numbers have remained consistent throughout the community.
At the start of the pandemic, DuFrayne said, they saw roughly two-thirds of the hospitalizations being unvaccinated people. Now that ratio has “flipped,” with most of the current hospitalizations being vaccinated individuals.
DuFrayne said the rate of patients in the intensive care unit and deaths from the virus has greatly decreased, COVID-19 appearing like the flu for most people, he said.
“For the most part it’s almost like having the flu — fever, muscle aches (and) a cough,” DuFrayne said.
DuFrayne and Horton said what the public should take from the latest case numbers is they need to make smart choices.
“We’ve been hanging out around this level for about two weeks, we go up and down a little bit, whereas before when you were going up you’d go up pretty rapidly,” DuFrayne said. “ Do I think it’s going to continue to get much more? It’s hard to predict. But it appears to be leveling off.”
