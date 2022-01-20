New COVID-19 cases in the region reached an all-time high in Wednesday’s report from the Green River District Health Department.
There were 3,089 new cases reported throughout the seven-county region between Jan. 14-18, with 1,365 recorded in Daviess County.
The number of new cases not only more than doubles Friday’s report, but nearly doubles the previous peak in cases recorded during the delta surge last summer, according to Clay Horton, public health director for GRDHD.
Last week, 1,233 new cases were reported in a three-day period for the region and 469 in Daviess County.
The previous peak in new cases was 1,606 reported on Sept. 16, 2021.
“We have never seen the number of new cases go this high,” he said. “It is nearly impossible to avoid exposures now if you are out in public.”
The average of new daily cases for the region and incidence rates per county are also at record highs, as they have been for several consecutive reports.
The regional average sits at 538.1, a record high. The previous record, 413.3, was reported Friday.
The incidence rate in Daviess County, as of Wednesday, is 206.6 new cases per day for a population of 100,000. The previous highest incidence rate reported was 193.5.
As of Wednesday, all seven counties have surpassed an incidence rate of 200.
The increase is likely due to the omicron variant being much more contagious than previous strains.
“I would tell the public to take note and act accordingly,” Horton said. “Protect yourself, get vaccinated, avoid crowds and wear a well-fitted mask if you have to be out. Most importantly, if you are sick, stay home and do not infect others.”
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
