The new Daviess County Middle School building will not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year Aug. 10 due to construction delays, Daviess County Public Schools announced in a statement Wednesday.

DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the target date for the school opening is early- to mid-September, but the worst-case scenario would put the building being ready in October during fall break.

