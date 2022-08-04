The new Daviess County Middle School building will not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year Aug. 10 due to construction delays, Daviess County Public Schools announced in a statement Wednesday.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the target date for the school opening is early- to mid-September, but the worst-case scenario would put the building being ready in October during fall break.
Until it opens, students will attend the old Daviess County Middle School.
On July 26, Robbins said he expected some work to remain when school opened, but that it wouldn’t prevent students from starting the year in the new facility.
However, state and local inspectors were at the site of the new building Tuesday, and Robbins said there was too much that could not be inspected because of incompletion.
DCPS was denied temporary occupancy.
“We can’t move what would need to be in the new building by the dates we itemized,” he said. “It’s not something we could move forward with.”
Robbins cited “significant material delays” that forced the decision.
“In (Wednesday’s) meeting with Danco Construction, it has been determined that the initial deadline to begin our year in the new location is no longer achievable,” Robbins said in the statement. “In previous meetings, Danco leadership have repeatedly assured us they would meet our target date of Aug. 10 to open the school.”
“The owner of the construction company said they needed several breaks to go their way, and those breaks didn’t,” Robbins said.
Robbins said this is “terribly disappointing” and that he is disappointed for the staff, students and families who were expecting to begin the school year in the new building.
“We have a resilient bunch of people at the middle school,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud, and I know they will be troopers about this.
“We all see the end goal here.”
