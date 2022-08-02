The new Daviess County Middle School at 3901 Fairview Drive is expected to be open for the 2022-23 school year as students return on Aug. 10.
Construction on the new facility began approximately two years ago.
Matt Robbins, superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools, said there will still be sections of the building that will not be completed before school starts back but will be finished quickly after the first day.
“We focused the contractor on the areas of the school that are must-haves,” Robbins said. “We’ve worked with principal [Kelly] Skeens and her staff to make sure that we’re able to improvise and plan around those areas.”
Robbins said he anticipates the entire inside of the building to be finished by Aug. 30, if not sooner.
“We know we’ll have some outside areas and landscaping to still complete,” he said. “The football field won’t be prepared for us to utilize this fall, so we’ve already made arrangements with how we’re going to conduct practices and our home games.”
For the football practices, DCMS players and coaches will use the existing field at the former school building. For the home games, the Daviess County High School field will be used.
The new location of the school allows the district to better serve the needs of the community, Robbins said.
“The old school was in an at least a 100-year-old building,” he said. “It’s severely outdated and presented some immense challenges for our teaching staff and students on a day-to-day basis.”
The former building is being purchased by Owensboro Grain. Once the building has been vacated by DCMS, Owensboro Grain and DCPS will sign a sales agreement.
“All of the items that the teachers need are being moved,” Robbins said. “We know there will be some things we will need to leave behind. One we get school started, we will revert back to making sure any of the things we would reuse in our existing facilities would be removed and then engage Owensboro Grain in proceeding with their purchase.”
The $3 million Fairview Drive extension for transportation routing to the school opened July 21.
“It’s been a long process, but we’re pleased to be at this point where we can execute on what we planned so long ago now,” Robbins said. “It’s a blessing for us to be into the new building.”
