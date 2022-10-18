Daviess County Middle School students returned from fall break Monday to a new school building, and DCMS Principal Kelly Skeens said it was a “fantastic” first day.

“We are delighted to be in the new DCMS,” Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said. “It was great to finally see students, teachers and staff inhabiting the building. Until now, I’ve had to envision this in my mind, but to finally see this is tremendously rewarding for the community.”

