Daviess County Middle School students returned from fall break Monday to a new school building, and DCMS Principal Kelly Skeens said it was a “fantastic” first day.
“We are delighted to be in the new DCMS,” Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said. “It was great to finally see students, teachers and staff inhabiting the building. Until now, I’ve had to envision this in my mind, but to finally see this is tremendously rewarding for the community.”
A new school comes with challenges, but Robbins said he believes everyone has been adjusting well.
“I observed the parent drop-off and bus loop drop-off (Monday) morning, and this seemed to be going very well,” he said. “On my visit to DCMS, students seemed to be acclimating very well to their new school.”
Prior to the break, faculty and staff held open houses and pep rallies for each grade, giving families a chance to tour the new Daviess County Middle School building and students an opportunity to learn to navigate the hallways.
Skeens said having the open house nights and the pep rallies helped students familiarize themselves with the school.
“They seemed comfortable and confident walking into the new building (Monday) morning,” she said. “We had more staff than we typically have in our gym and cafeteria to help. We also had staff stationed in all areas of the building to help students find their homeroom Panther prep class.”
Robbins said he was able to observe students learning how to open their lockers for the first time, something the students haven’t used since the start of the pandemic.
One adjustment still being worked through is the drop-off areas at the school. Robbins said it typically takes three school days to orientate parents and buses to the traffic pattern, but by the fourth or fifth day it will become a “smooth operation.”
“The length of the loop and the distinct separation of bus traffic from parent traffic is designed to yield a significantly improved outcome,” he said. “The school is approachable from multiple routes, which is easier for access and also for traffic to move quickly in the morning and afternoon.”
Robbins said handling traffic at the former DCMS building was a “large challenge” and the new school has many advantages with traffic.
“The car rider line went smoothly (Monday) morning and afternoon,” Skeens said. “We had extra staff stationed around the building to ensure parents knew where to go. We gave out maps at the pep rally and open houses, and we also emailed a map with directions over the weekend.”
Skeens said the staff spent a “great deal of time” planning for all facets of the move and that it paid off Monday.
“Computer Operations and Maintenance staff made sure we had everything we needed for our first day,” she said. “Our custodial staff and computer technician worked incredibly hard throughout fall break and the weekend to make sure everything was perfect for the first day.
“I appreciate all the time everyone put in to make this a smooth transition. It was a fantastic success.”
During the open houses, Skeens said it was “awesome” to see the expression on student and parent faces when they walked in the lobby for the first time.
“Everyone was so impressed with the large gym and cafeteria compared to the old school,” she said. “The courtyard is absolutely breathtaking. I can’t wait for everyone to see the school at the community open house on October 23.”
