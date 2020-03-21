Dirt work on the Daviess County Middle School project has been extended 90 days due to poor weather this winter, according to Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading the project.
“This hasn’t been the best winter for moving dirt,” Ranney told Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education members. “Out of the last four months contractors have been working, they have only been able to really work one month.”
He said with rain coming every three or four days, the dirt hasn’t been reached the appropriate compaction required to complete the dirt work and the concrete pad for the DCMS building.
Board member Frank Riney said “compaction has to be right” for construction projects like this, and they are all at the mercy of the weather.
“We’ve got to have this right,” he said.
Board chairman Tom Payne asked whether or not this extension sets the project behind for opening in August 2021.
“I wish I could tell you,” Ranney said, but assured Payne that he and the contractors are hopeful to begin building by this summer.
He said the contractors assured him that if they could have four weeks of good weather, they would be able to complete the concrete pad in time for the builders to begin on July 1.
The board approved the no-cost change order for the extension on time, and also approved the updated design plans for the building, which had very few changes. One difference is that the parking lot needed to be moved from the front of the building, as originally proposed, to the side of the building, Ranney said, as a safety measure.
Ranney said the state wanted to make this change because they did not want individuals having to cross the bus lanes to get from the parking lot into the school building.
The new DCMS will be a courtyard-style, with the gymnasium toward the front of the school, along with administrative offices and the cafeteria. Those spaces and identical sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade class wings will surround a 45,000-square foot courtyard that also includes an outdoor amphitheater and stage. Each classroom wing will have nine classes, two science labs, four resource rooms and a computer lab. The southwest corner will have band, chorus and music rooms, and the southeast corner will have home economic, Spanish, art and digital art class space.
A significant aspect of the new DCMS building design are the new code-mandated safety areas that every new public school building must have in Kentucky. According to the International Emergency Construction Code 500 that has been instituted by the Kentucky Department of Education, any new school buildings built this year are required to have shelter space, or safe areas, that can hold the whole population at the school.
Each wing of the school will have a secured area, or safe room, that can withstand 250 mph winds and hold at least 300 students. These storm areas, or panic rooms, are centrally located in the school. They are self-sufficient in that they have restrooms and their own mechanical space and air units in the event inclement weather or a dramatic event causes students to be in there for a period of time. They are reinforced with extra concrete on all sides, including the ceiling, and have no windows.
The new DCMS will be the first new school building in the state to have these safe rooms.
The early estimated cost of this entire project is $41,967,879, with the building itself estimated to cost $29.3 million, with a completion date by August 2021.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
