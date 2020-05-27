The Daviess County Board of Education approved on Tuesday to move forward with the new Daviess County Middle School that came in about $6.5 million under what was originally budgeted.
During the district’s virtual luncheon meeting, board members unanimously approved awarding the construction bid to Evansville’s Danco Construction Inc., the lowest bidder on the project. The company’s bid came in at $27,850,000.
The district received four bids for the project. The remaining three were A & K Construction at $27,911,200; Envision Contractors at $28,872,000; and Hartz Contracting at $29,327,042.
The district initially budgeted construction costs for the project at $34.3 million.
Mike Ranney, a principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading the project, said, much like the district’s Apollo High School renovation and addition project bids, construction prices haven’t been this low in a long time.
He said what he is hearing from contractors is prices are so low and competitive because the two DCPS construction projects are the biggest in the area at this time.
“One project is going to last a year, and the other is going to last about 18 months, so this is guaranteed work for that long,” he said, adding that a majority of the contractors for the project will be local companies.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said that he suspects the current state of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic to at least be part of the reason why bids were less than anticipated.
“There are certainly economic variables that would be highly related to the resulting bids that we received,” he said, like contractors ensuring there is ample work for their crews, and guaranteed jobs.
He also said that the completion date for the new DCMS has also been pushed back to Dec. 1, 2021, “with plans for students to begin classes in their new school with the start of the second semester in January 2022.”
Previously, district officials said they hoped to have the new school completed by the start of the 2021-22 school year, however, Robbins said that during the bid process the district needed to push the completion date back to provide contractors more time as the original date was “far too aggressive.”
Robbins also said that “people see us building buildings and question why are we not giving raises,” referencing his statements last week to the board regarding no raises for staff members due to upcoming budget constraints.
“It’s a fair question, but there’s a concrete answer,” Robbins said, adding that all funds used for construction projects are restricted. “They can only be used to build buildings, renovate buildings — heavy construction type of work. We cannot use this money for operating purposes” like providing raises for staff members.
The new DCMS will be off of Kentucky 54, adjacent to Gateway Commons.
It will be a courtyard-style, with the gymnasium toward the front of the school, along with administrative offices and the cafeteria. Those spaces and identical sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade class wings will surround a 45,000-square foot courtyard that also includes an outdoor amphitheater and stage. Each classroom wing will have nine classrooms, two science labs, four resource rooms and a computer lab. The southwest corner will have band, chorus and music rooms, and the southeast corner will have home economic, Spanish, art and digital art class space.
A significant aspect of the new DCMS building design is the new code-mandated safety areas that every new public school building must have in Kentucky. According to International Emergency Construction Code 500 that has been instituted by the Kentucky Department of Education, any school buildings built this year are required to have shelter space, or safe areas, that can hold the entire population at the school.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
