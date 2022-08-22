Dennis Millay is the kind of guy that stops his car to save a turtle on the road.
“You know you can get a ticket for that?” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”
So when the Joe Ford Nature Center advertised its need for a new director, Millay jumped at the chance.
“I’m so excited to be able to promote nature and science and to continue the legacy of Joe Ford,” he said of the late naturalist who founded the center.
Millay has big plans for the center. Along with the scheduled Halloween event, where children will have the opportunity to hear ghost stories written by Ford on the nature trail, Millay said he also plans to start a survivalist class this fall.
Millay said he plans to have the survivalist class to teach 10- to 12-year olds basic skills such as first aid, identifying poison ivy and how to tie basic knots.
“This stuff is fun, but it can also serve a higher purpose,” he said. “Kids can use these skills to become EMTs or fire fighters, or with the Army.”
Millay said he also plans next spring to bring back the junior naturalists, a program for young children to learn about the local fauna and wildlife.
But the new director said he’s most excited about bringing back “Dinosaur Day” next year. Dinosaurs were what sparked Millay’s interest in science.
“One day of the year that was bigger than almost any holiday was Dinosaur Day at the Owensboro science museum,” he said. “Dinosaur Day summer 2023 is coming back!”
However, there are some parts of Millay’s job he isn’t thrilled with: the snakes and tarantula housed at the Joe Ford Nature Center.
“I’m scared to death of snakes — like Indiana Jones. We have a man here who’s very knowledgable with snakes. He’s our snake man,” he said, referring to snake care specialist Bob Christie.
Millay said he hopes he can help spark the same passion for science that Ford helped spark in him. The new director said there are plenty of kids who — like him — are better hands-on learners than they are test-takers.
“I hope to synergize with local schools and the community, and even parents who homeschool — and offer unique learning experiences outside the classroom, outside the textbook,” he said.
