Law enforcement officers and 911 dispatchers have begun to receive training on the dispatch center’s Computer Aided Dispatch system, which is scheduled to go online on Nov. 16.
Paul Nave, the city and county’s 911 center director, said dispatchers have been receiving training on how to use the system and will receive individual training beginning next week. Law enforcement officers who will train other officers and deputies on the system started their instruction on the CAD system Monday.
Officials selected Tyler Technologies to provide the new system, which will be used for dispatching calls and record keeping.
The computer-aided dispatch system sends information to patrol cars about incidents, such as the caller’s name, the location and the call type. The CAD system is also used by officers and dispatchers to generate reports about calls for service.
The county has been using the current CAD system since the late 1980s, and the city began using the system in 2003. The current CAD system is no longer supported by the vendor.
Officers and dispatchers will go through “multiple phases” of training on the new system, Nave said.
“After this week, we are focusing on one-on-one training with every single call taker,” Nave said.
Call takers began working with the system five weeks ago, learning how to dispatch police, fire and emergency calls on the system, Nave said. All of the software and equipment is installed, but company officials will be at the dispatch center to assist when the new system goes online next month.
“We will have staff on site and direct (communication) with the developers,” Nave said.
The new system uses Next Generation 911 technology and will provide more precise location data on 911 calls from cell phones, building plans for businesses and factories, call histories to homes where officers are responding to calls and images currently not available on officers’ patrol car computers, such as driver license photos.
Nave said another advantage is the system will know what officers are closest to call for service, even if those officers are in another patrol sector. That way, the closest officer can be sent to a call, rather than dispatching officers based on the patrol sector of the call.
“We are going from a 20-year-old system that is not capable of any advancements or modifications to one that is NG911 compliant and integrated,” Nave said.
Advances such as being able to dispatch by knowing the closest officer “will make a difference and save a life,” Nave said.
“The knowledge of our staff is truly more important than any software we could get ... but what we’ve invested in this technology is going to make a difference in our community,” Nave said.
