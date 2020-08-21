Perhaps by early winter, downtown Owensboro will have a new mural at Third and Allen streets, on the building where Simply Chic is located.
Larry and Rosemary Conder, who own the building, donated space to New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services as an outdoor canvas of sorts.
Artists have until Aug. 31 to submit ideas to New Beginnings for the painting, said Karla Ward, executive director of New Beginnings.
The project is titled “Be the Change.”
“The idea of the art project was to bring awareness to (New Beginnings’) community Green Dot program that emphasizes bystander intervention,” Ward said. “When you see something, do something. This mural will be a reminder that positive changes start in our own community, with each individual as a bystander, making the choice to do something to reduce violence, which will make a true impact in our community.”
New Beginnings has taught the Green Dot program in schools for several years. The program teaches students how to intervene safely when they witness acts of violence.
The nonprofit is in the process of kicking off its Green Dot program for businesses. The program was supposed to be introduced to the business community at the March Rooster Booster meeting, but COVID-19 got in the way.
If companies are interested in offering the Green Dot program to employees, they should contact Shelly Nichols at Shelly@nbowensboro.org.
“We teach folks in our community Green Dot program how to intervene safely in situations that they may see, whether that be bullying, harassment or a parent they see becoming too aggressive with their child among other forms of power-based personal violence,” Ward said. “It is important that we, as bystanders, become the voice for our children, especially if we want to stop the rate of abuse and neglect which Kentucky ranks No. 1 for in the nation. We can reduce the amount of violence in our community by making the choice to do something and by letting others know that violence is not OK, and we all have to do our part.”
Ward said it is up to the selected artist to determine how much space the mural will need on the side of the building.
New Beginnings started talking about the possibility of a public art installation in June. Trauma recovery centers in Corbin and Elizabethtown have commissioned murals to raise awareness about their Green Dot programs, Ward said.
To date, three local artists have submitted proposals, but Ward said others continue to work on submissions. She expects the winning artist to be selected early next month.
Ward hopes the mural is complete sometime in October or November, but she knows much depends on the weather and the artist’s schedule.
New Beginnings has raised the funds for the mural; however, the nonprofit always is in need of donations. To donate to the assault center, go to www.nbowensboro.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.