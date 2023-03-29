New downtown Elizabethtown development could be catalyst to south end

A rendering of a development in Lexington was used Monday as an example for a possible development in downtown Elizabethtown by Winterwood Inc.

 Courtesy of Amy Inman, city of Elizabethtown

After a land trade deal and $50 million development was announced Monday, Elizabethtown officials are hoping it will be the spark to ignite not only downtown development but also development in the south end.

The latest development will have an estimated 200 living units above store fronts on the street level and will occupy the former Herb Jones Chevrolet dealership and automotive repair facilities on East Dixie Avenue across from the Hardin County Justice Center.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.