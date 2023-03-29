New downtown Elizabethtown development could be catalyst to south end

After a land trade deal and $50 million development was announced Monday, Elizabethtown officials are hoping it will be the spark to ignite not only downtown development but also development in the south end.
The latest development will have an estimated 200 living units above store fronts on the street level and will occupy the former Herb Jones Chevrolet dealership and automotive repair facilities on East Dixie Avenue across from the Hardin County Justice Center.
The rest of the Herb Jones property, including the black building at 151 E. Dixie Ave., was traded to the city in land deal for acreage on Ring Road.
“This is a big deal for Elizabethtown,” city Attorney Ken Howard said. “It’s something we’ve been needing for 20-plus years. It solidifies the economic viability for downtown probably for the next 50 years at least.”
Although no plans for the building have been unveiled, Gregory indicated the city likely would not retain control of the property if the city finds an investor for it.
“When you look at the playbook for downtown revitalization all across the country … the first thing they’ll tell you is mixed use,” Gregory said. “The 5.7 acres that we have down there is the cornerstone of our downtown and it gives us the opportunity to put a lot of people living downtown.”
Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau Executive Director Janna Clark said the bureau is in the business of economic development and this development is good for business.
“Keep in mind, the more people that live in your downtown, that’s better business, that’s more foot traffic, that’s a recruitment for more businesses. It’s all related,” she said. “So not only is it a quality-of-life opportunity for new people moving in that like the downtown living lifestyle, those are the types of young professionals that are going to be moving to our community in the years to come.”
With BlueOval SK under construction in Glendale and three new multimillion-dollar projects announced in recent months in the city’s downtown, Mayor Jeff Gregory said this latest development will be the catalyst to developing the south end of Elizabethtown.
“I do think it will be the catalyst to continue south,” Gregory said. “When we finally meet in the middle between BlueOval SK and downtown Elizabethtown, there will come a time when everything’s developed and there’s not a part of town that will need more work than the other part.”
Combined with the Kruger workforce housing development on College Street that is projected to have approximately 120 units, Gregory said the two developments will bring more foot traffic to the downtown corridor.
“It’s going to have people walking around,” he said. “It’s going to have people excited about downtown.”
Gregory said with those two areas practically sitting vacant for the past several years, the new developments also will generate more tax revenue for the city.
“We’ve done all of that with zero cash outlay by the city of Elizabethtown,” he said.
It also will bring more investors, Gregory said.
“When people want to locate a business downtown, they look at those numbers, they look at those rooftops,” he said. “When they see the increased amount of people living in our downtown, it really helps us find the people we are looking for to locate businesses down there on top of what we already have that are great.”
The revitalization of downtown and its continued growth is what attracted developer Winterwood Inc., President and CEO Mike Hynes said.
“We really feel bullish on Elizabethtown’s growth into the future,” he said. “We want to invest in downtown spaces where there’s a lot of life. We feel like that’s what we’re going to get here.”
While the Mark and Patty Jones had multiple opportunities to sell the property, Mark said the family was looking for an investment that would benefit the community for years to come.
“When we were talking about it, we were talking about it in terms of not what the value is today but what the value is going to be worth 50 years from now,” he said. “That’s the way we looked at is as a generational thing.
“That’s another reason we didn’t piece it out,” he added. “We’ve had plenty of offers on certain buildings, like the black building that’s down there. I’ve had countless people try to buy it from me. It didn’t make sense to sell one piece and break up that big chunk of land.”
While the Jones family was in discussions for years concerning the property with Elizabethtown administrations prior to Gregory’s, Jones said the timing was right with the city and finding Winterwood.
“But it’s hard to find good people, because it takes a lot of money to develop this,” he said. “That’s what takes so long.
“In the long run, it’s going to be worth it for E’town,” he added. “It’s going to bring people to the businesses downtown.”
Gregory agreed.
“I think it’s something we’re going to look back on in 20 years and say that was something that really improved our downtown and improved our city,” he said.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
