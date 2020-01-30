Construction on the hotel near the Owensboro Convention Center on Second Street is slated to begin in the coming months.
The foundation work for Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel is planned for late spring or early summer, said Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services. The commercial brokerage company is partnering with local developer Jack Wells to construct the building.
Ray said the hotel is in its design phase. The hotel will be an “extended stay” model, which provides more home-like amenities and are geared toward more long-term visits.
“It’s coming along well,” he said.
Ray said a final room count hasn’t been determined but anticipated the hotel would be at least 120 rooms.
Along with the four-story hotel, about 200 apartments and an approximate four-story parking garage are also in the design phase and will be located near the hotel. The apartments would be placed on top of the parking garage. Construction on the hotel will begin before the apartments, Ray said.
The hotel will have numerous effects on the local economy, Ray said, including more hotel space downtown which will allow the Owensboro Convention Center and other local entities to lobby for bigger recreational events. The hotel will also have an impact on local businesses, such as restaurants.
“It just brings that much more of an impact to those local establishments,” he said. “So we’re excited to see more traffic in general downtown.”
The apartments will bring a new “vitality” to downtown where people will want to walk to recreation, stores and restaurants. The new apartments could be the first of more in future, Ray added.
“We certainly think there’s a capacity for more,” Ray said.
Downtown livability is a long-term goal of the City of Owensboro. The city commission approved an $80,000 contract in November with Fred Reeves and David Johnson, who own a consulting and strategic planning group called A+ Leadership, to study the feasibility of living downtown. The two will look at areas such as housing options, parking, downtown events and more for a year. Numerous city commissioners have also expressed as making downtown more livable as a goal for this year.
The hotel and apartments are tentatively to be completed by April 2021.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger}inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.