New drive-up coronavirus testing sites will open for three days next week in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his daily press conference.
Beshear said it is likely he will announce another western Kentucky site soon.
He hopes the four new sites — a partnership between state officials, Kroger, Gravity Diagnostics and UPS — will test a total of 1,000 people next week.
Pilot tests in Franklin and Kenton counties have gone well in recent days, Beshear said.
The Kroger testing sites are considered regional. For example, residents of the Messenger-Inquirer’s readership area can go to Hopkins or McCracken counties for testing.
“It’s making sure we can test in all of Kentucky,” Beshear said of the partnership.
The four new sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The self-administered nasal tests are not be available to everyone. Registration and eligibility guidelines are available at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
As testing capabilities ramp up across the state, so will the number of positive cases, Beshear said.
On Thursday, he reported 159 new cases, including a 10-day-old infant. The state’s total of confirmed cases now stands at 2,429.
Beshear also announced seven more deaths, bringing that total to 129.
Less than 24 hours after Beshear announced he would join with the governors of Ohio and Indiana to coordinate plans for reopening the region’s economy, he added four more Midwest states to that list. The governors of Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois will become part of that coordinated effort.
“This is really significant,” Beshear said. “This is making sure we are working with our neighbors, doing the right thing by our neighbors.”
Because these states share borders, Beshear said this partnership has great potential to reduce the risk of future spikes in infections once restrictions begin to lift.
He expects states in that group to implement some type of phased-in approach to reopening the regional economy.
While each governor will make decisions regarding his or her own state, the collaboration will lead to a more effective plan overall and reap larger rewards because implementation will be replicated in areas where Kentucky shares borders and does business.
When asked why Tennessee was not partnering with the group, Beshear said that state’s governor had not reached out to the consortium.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday he hoped to see some gradual reopening of businesses in his state by May 1. Beshear said he would be looking at a number of different areas, some of which may reopen May 1.
For example, Beshear said, some areas of health care may open around that date, depending on the amount of protective equipment that is available to health-care workers.
During Beshear’s Friday press conference, he expects to provide more details about the approach he will take on pulling back restrictions.
On Thursday, Green River District Health Department officials reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — three in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, two in Henderson County and one in Webster County. The total of confirmed cases in the seven-county region now stands at 157.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials announced four more cases, bringing that county’s total to 56.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
