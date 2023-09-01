Work at the new Owensboro Fire Department training center at the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and 14th Street is underway, and at least part of the new center is expected to be complete and in use this fall.
Demolition of the old tower and classroom was completed in the spring. Late last week, crews with Danco Construction began installing the foundation for the modular burn tower, which is expected to arrive for installation in September.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the burn tower will be assembled and ready for use for OFD training sometime in the fall.
“It will be exciting to see the new tower go up,” Hancock said Thursday. “When the (tower) foundation is complete, they will move to the foundation for the new classroom.”
The $5.525 million construction project is part of the city’s plan to renovate OFD stations and facilities. Renovations to Fire Station 2 on East Parrish Avenue were completed last year and plans for renovating Fire Station 3 on Cravens Avenue are being prepared.
The classroom facility includes vehicle bays, meeting rooms and new training technology.
“That’s a $5.5 million project for the training facility, and it’s much needed for our firefighters,” Hancock said.
The exteriors for the classroom building will be assembled off-site and delivered. After the exterior is assembled, work crews will begin adding interior walls.
When the tower is complete, firefighters will be able to train there, and in the old ABC building, which the city purchased to expand the training site. The new classroom building won’t be complete until October of next year, Hancock said.
With the new tower, “they can have smoke and fire training, and heat, and be exposed to the conditions they would experience in a real fire,” Hancock said.
