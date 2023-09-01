Work at the new Owensboro Fire Department training center at the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and 14th Street is underway, and at least part of the new center is expected to be complete and in use this fall.

Demolition of the old tower and classroom was completed in the spring. Late last week, crews with Danco Construction began installing the foundation for the modular burn tower, which is expected to arrive for installation in September.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

