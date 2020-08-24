Eagle Flight Academy has joined the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport family.
The academy is owned by 31-year Army veteran Col. JR Voyles, who retired from the Army in 1999 and has been a flight instructor for the past 30 years.
Voyles’ new Owensboro-Daviess County academy boasts more than 40 students, four aircraft, a flight simulator, a growing list of instructors as well as hands-on face-to-face instruction opportunities. Coming to the airport was the right move, said Voyles.
“(Former airport director) Bob Whitmer talked to me before I started the academy in Ohio County about starting up here in Daviess County,” he said. “I should have initially come when I was invited. I contacted Rob (Barnett) when things didn’t work out in Ohio County. I was looking for a place to go and Rob was more than accommodating.”
Through his academy, Voyles is offering a 12-week private pilot course from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights as well as a 16-week instrument certification course from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights. The cost is $400 for the private pilot course (plus book expenses) and $600 for the instrument rating (plus book expenses), he said.
“The ground school helps the beginning pilot understand the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and how it works,” he said. “Students will get trained on the systems of the aircraft, weather, aerodynamics, everything they will need to be a successful pilot.”
The addition of the academy to the airport is not only an economic development boon, but a fulfillment of one of airport Director Rob Barnett’s many goals for the airport’s future, Barnett said.
“One of the goals that was given to me when I was hired was to recruit and retain an adequate and appropriate flight training facility,” he said. “There has not been one located at the airport for the purpose of instructing the general public in many years and the addition of Eagle Flight Academy is a feather in our cap. It allows us to further promote the airport and have the necessary public training surrounding aviation.”
The benefits of having an academy on the airport grounds are many, Barnett said.
“Not only is it a great opportunity in regard to recreational flying in the region,” he said, “...but the program is creating operations. We have had more in the past month of the academy being in operation than we have had in the past several years due to the amount of air time students of the academy are getting. This addition creates a lot of opportunities in regard to economic development in the community. Airports are measured by operations, passengers and how much it is used. Things like that drive funding. With the academy having multiple aircraft as well as a certified flight simulator as well as certified and experienced instructors, he (Voyles) can provide that extra level of training. The academy will only serve to strengthen the airport and the community and we are proud to have them be a part of the airport.”
For more information on the Eagle Flight Academy, call the office at 270-922-0934.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
