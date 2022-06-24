One Sunday night after a recent meeting, George Radford and the other members of Genesis Express Inc., visited the site down the street where their new facility is being built in Cadiz.
“We just looked it over and began to imagine what it’s going to be like,” said Radford, the president of the 15-member nonprofit that serves youth and others in the community.
“We can see it coming together right now.”
When completed, the new inter-generational facility on Jefferson Street will have three classrooms that will allow students taking part in tutoring sessions to be separated by grade.
Its large, commercial kitchen will increase the ability of Genesis members to prepare for catering, and groups like the Trigg County Retired Teachers Association and Cadiz-Trigg County Crime Stoppers Inc., that are interested in meeting in the facility will be able to do so.
Radford said the members of Genesis Express were thrilled to think about how the building will benefit the local community as they toured the grounds of the new facility.
The building was initially expected to have been finished by early spring or late summer, but factors like shipping problems and the availability and cost of the building materials have had an impact on its completion date.
Because of the pandemic and shipping issues and the like, there is no schedule.
“We’re trying to pay as we go,” said Radford, who noted that the contractor is going to try to have the new facility done by this fall.
The Genesis president said fundraising for the project has slowed down but is continuing.
Group members are trying to increase their fundraising efforts and are pursuing grant possibilities from the Walmart Distribution Center as well as other grant sources.
Radford described support from the community as a blessing that has been outstanding and “beyond what we expected,” he said. Just about everybody has made some kind of contribution, including local farmers who Radford said have given in-kind labor.
“If people keep supporting us, we will reach our goal,” he noted of the on-going project.
Radford said the project is actually being completed in two phases, with Phase I including the classroom facility and Phase II including a gym as part of the offerings.
Completion of the gym will depend on funding, but Radford said he and the other Genesis Express members have prayed about the matter and are confident “the good Lord’s going to help us reach that goal,” he said.
“Yeah, we’ll get there,” he says of the gym that people have already been asking about.
Radford said supporters may continue to aid the building project in one of three ways.
They may mail a donation to P.O. Box 907, Cadiz Ky., 42211, go online to genesisexpressinc.org, or give to the Genesis Express Building Fund at either FNB or the Bank of Cadiz.
The group will also be planning different activities to seek donations from the community and has already organized an upcoming event that will extend invitations to the parents and grandparents of Trigg County Public Schools students for a round of basketball games, zumba classes and other activities.
During breakout sessions included with the event, Radford said discussions will focus on what offerings the adults would like to see at Genesis Express.
That event is slated for 5-9 p.m. on July 1 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2 at the Trigg County High School gymnasium.
Radford also encourages folks to be patient.
“Keep us in (your) prayers,” he says. “Donate as often as (you’d) like. Hopefully, real soon, we’ll have a beautiful building.”
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
