The Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Fire Department and American Medical Response have started a new class of paramedics for an accelerated program through Owensboro Community & Technical College.

The program was launched in 2022, with eight students passing the national exam to become certified paramedics. The new class, which will meet through next July, has seven students from OFD, DCFD and AMR.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.