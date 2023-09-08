The Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Fire Department and American Medical Response have started a new class of paramedics for an accelerated program through Owensboro Community & Technical College.
The program was launched in 2022, with eight students passing the national exam to become certified paramedics. The new class, which will meet through next July, has seven students from OFD, DCFD and AMR.
Thursday evening, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of agreement for the program, which is taught by three instructors from the county fire department and an instructor from OFD. The memorandum signed Thursday ensures the program is meeting all accrediting standards.
Battalion Chief Jake Cox, head instructor for the program and the county fire department’s training officer, said the program was designed to exceed accreditation standards.
“It requires a minimum of 20 patient leads” where the student is completely in charge of a patient in an ambulance while an instructor supervises, Cox said. “We have upped that to 50” leads.
“We want our paramedics to come out the best they possibly can. Going a little bit above accreditation (standards) gives them a chance to learn more, to prepare them” for working medical calls for service.
“By the time you’re done with 50, your skills and knowledge are going to be very adequate to your practice.”
The accelerated program will give class members a paramedic certificate by July. The paramedic program for traditional OCTC students is two years.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said the accelerated program is only for DCFD, OFD and AMR staff members. The students receive all the accredited training to receive paramedic certification, but not an associate degree, Smith said.
“We got into a really bad shortage of paramedics,” Smith said before Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting. “We were trying to come up with a way we could get paramedics on the street faster.”
The program was designed for staff in the three agencies who have at least first responder medical training.
“Our people, they have a certain skill set already,” Smith said.
Davess County has two firefighters enrolled in the program. Having an instructor on the fire department means the staff members in the program can work with the instructor daily, Smith said.
“We allow them time to study on shift,” he said.
Cox said most firefighters in the county department already have at least some college credit hours, so “once they are done with this, they will have an associate’s degree.”
The training program teaches skills that are recognized by any other firefighting or medical agency.
“Once these students pass, they can work anywhere in the country,” Cox said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
