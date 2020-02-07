As a kid, Nancy Smith loved playing in the woods near her Muhlenberg County home.
Hiking and enjoying the outdoors become a lifetime pursuit for this shutterbug and retired art teacher. For example, her honeymoon in 1983 was spent hiking in Colorado’s San Juan Mountain range.
When she moved from Livingston County to Owensboro five years ago, Smith wanted to hike local trails, but she didn’t feel comfortable deep in the woods alone. Smith wanted the safety and security of numbers.
That prompted her to make an inquiry on Nextdoor.com, an international online site that allows people to talk with others in their neighborhoods. People go on Nextdoor.com — a popular site with local residents — to ask for recommendations for plumbers, post pictures of lost pets and alert neighbors when things happen.
In the past, Smith primarily used the site for the same reasons, but, earlier this year, she asked if anyone knew of local hiking groups she could join.
“It kind of went crazy,” she said, with a laugh.
Smith received a ton of replies from other area residents who wanted to join a local hiking group. So, on Jan. 16, she started a private Facebook group called Owensboro Hiking Group. As a private group, people must request to join and be approved.
As of Thursday, the group had grown to 69.
“Because we have a range of novice and intermediate (hikers), I thought we should start out small,” Smith said.
The group plans to take two Saturday morning hikes per month. Some will be local. For others, she hopes to keep locations within a two-hour driving distance.
“I will post our hikes and create an event for each one,” Smith said.
Earlier, the group’s first hike was scheduled for the Rudy Mine Trail, but it was postponed because of weather. Smith rescheduled it for Saturday, but, with this week’s rainy weather, it may be postponed again.
Someday, she hopes to plan a hike at Livingston County’s Mantle Rock, which is part of the famed Trail of Tears. And the Red River Gorge area might be nice, she said.
For more information or to request to join the group, search for Owensboro Hiking Group on Facebook.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
