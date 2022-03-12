Back in 2006, what was then the Owensboro-Daviess County Tourist Commission declared a “hotel room crisis” in the city and called for a blue-ribbon panel to create a master plan for an arena, economic incentives for new hotels and strategies for bringing more people to town year-round.
The Executive Inn Rivermont, which was two years from closing, had just announced that it would close 246 of its 599 rooms.
That would take its number of hotel rooms there down to 353.
And the Sun Hotel (best known as Gabe’s Tower) had closed a year earlier.
Owensboro had dropped from sixth to eighth place among Kentucky cities in the number of hotel rooms available with 1,369 rooms.
At the time, Paducah has 2,400; Bowling Green, 2,323; Elizabethtown, 1,450; and London, 1,400.
Five new hotels have been built since then and a sixth, Home2 Suites by Hilton, is under construction across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
In 2021, Owensboro had 1,522 hotel rooms.
But the OYO, built in 1962 as the Holiday Inn, closed recently.
And the loss of those 144 rooms took the total number back down to 1,378.
When the Home2 Suites opens at the end of 2023 with its 121 rooms, the number will go back up to 1,499.
There were 1,565 in 2002, when the Executive Inn was near its peak.
So does Owensboro still need more hotel rooms?
Mark Calitri, president of the Owenboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “Time will tell if we need more. At this point, we’re not calling for more hotels. That’s something the market will decide.”
The city’s occupancy rate last year was 54.9%, he said, while the national average was 63%.
No month last year saw an occupancy rate of 60% or more in Owensboro.
Hotels took in more moneyBut local hotels took in more money last year than at any time in the past decade — $26.8 million, up from $15.9 million during 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic devastated the hospitality industry.
“We’ll do our best to fill however many hotel rooms we have,” Calitri said. “We’re hustling for everything.”
He said, “We are always focused on hotel occupancy and the demand generators that fill those rooms. As we know, with increased hotel occupancy, we experience an increased economic impact in our local businesses.”
The CVB is expecting 2022 to be a good year — if rising inflation, including gas prices, doesn’t get too bad and there aren’t any more waves of COVID-19.
Calitri said Owensboro is well positioned to “capitalize on increased demand and continuing to create an even bigger economic impact.”
Last weekend, the 2022 Scholastic 3-D Archery Eastern Indoor National Championship brought 1,200 archers to the Owensboro Convention Center for three days.
And each brought an average of 3.5 people with them, Calitri said, filling most hotels in town.
Green River Distilling Co. released its first Green River Bourbon in more than a century last month.
And the company is expecting to attract 50,000 tourists a year within five years.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing back more events now that COVID-19 is in decline.
A soccer tournament with more than 100 teams is on tap for March 25-26.
May will bring in the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association, the Kentucky Water & Waste Water Operators Association and the Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky state conferences at the convention center.
June is packed with the Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church, the Kentucky Bar Association, the Kentucky County Clerks’ Association, OMG!con and ROMP — all large events — scheduled that month.
Those events are expected to bring thousands of people to town.
And the Owensboro HydroFair returns in August.
Calitri said the new West Kentucky Brewery Hop should be bringing a lot of people to town in 2022.
There are 12 craft breweries in nine cities on the trail, including The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St.
When the Home2 Suites opens, there will be 394 rooms around the convention center, enough to attract larger conventions, the CVB has said.
Some hotels agingOne problem the 2006 report pointed out is that a number of Owensboro’s hotels are aging.
Only six were built in this century and the older hotels are mostly filled with local people who live there.
The Cadillac Motel, with 41 rooms, is the oldest — built in 1940
The Owensboro Motel, with 22 rooms, was built in 1951.
The Colonel House, with 49 rooms, was built in 1959.
The 1970s saw the Budget Inn, with 55 rooms, open in 1970.
The Days Inn with 110 rooms and the Motel 6 with with 90 rooms opened in 1974; and the Motor Lodge 231, with 29 rooms, opened in 1978.
The 1990s were busy years for hotel construction here.
The Super 8 with 52 rooms was built in 1991; the Hampton Inn South with 86 rooms in 1994; the Wingfield Inn & Suites with 70 rooms and the Fairfield Inn with 97 rooms in 1997; and the Sleep Inn with 64 rooms in 1999.
Since 2000, the Comfort Suites with 66 rooms was built in 2002; the Courtyard by Marriott with 109 rooms in 2010; the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront with 150 rooms in 2014; the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront with 123 rooms in 2015; the Best Western Plus with 63 rooms in 2018; and the TownePlace Suites with 102 rooms in 2019.
Year Occupancy Income Rooms
rate
2021 — 54.9%, $26.8 million, 1,522 rooms
2020 — 36.9%, $15.9 million, between 1,234 and 1,552 rooms
2019 — 52.5%, $25.8 million, 1,470 rooms
2018 — 55.6%, $24.8 million, 1,305 rooms
2017 — 56.2% $24.5 million, 1,305 rooms
2016 — 58.8%, $24.9 million, 1,305 rooms
2015 — 55.7%, $22.6 million, between 1,182 and 1,305 rooms
2014 — 57.7%, $20.7 million, 1,182 rooms
2013 — 58.3%, $16.7 million, 1,035 rooms
