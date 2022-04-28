The city of Island has welcomed another new establishment to its growing business sector.

Christy’s Country Cooking, located at 505 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431) across from the former Island school building, opened April 20 in the former home of Twice a Day Cafe and previously Lil Bits.

Owner Christy Johnson, 51, who is from Central City, decided to open up the restaurant because of her fondness for the community and the environment.

“I love the people in Island,” Johnson said. “I have friends here.”

Johnson originally worked at the location when it was housed by Lil Bits and owned her own business, Johnson’s Family Diner in Sacramento, about 10 years ago.

She’s also had extensive work in the restaurant industry for years, such as taking on a position as a manager for the night shift at Stellian’s in Central City.

“I’ve done this my whole adult life,” Johnson said.

Johnson decided to close down Johnson’s Family Diner after about two years after going through a divorce while also battling some health issues and wanting to spend more time with her five grandchildren.

“...I love this kind of work and I wanted to do it but it’s not just a nine-to-five job,” Johnson said. “This job is 24/7 whether you’re here or not.”

Johnson notes that being on the owner’s side that many patrons may not see requires dedication and hard work and can be stressful at times.

“You don’t just come in here and cook a meal or serve a meal; that’s not everything,” Johnson said. “You always gotta make sure that you constantly have enough money to pay for whatever this restaurant needs. …You are constantly going.”

Johnson also notes appreciation for her cook Amy Rice and the waitstaff Allison Sumner and Tina Terry.

With this new venture, Johnson’s menu and offerings are simple and are recipes from both her and Rice.

“It’s just country cooking,” Johnson said. “Everything is homemade and we just try to do what the people like, basically. …We just throw ourselves together and make it happen.”

And when it comes to particular dishes to try out, Johnson keeps that open-ended.

“Everything is special here,” Johnson laughs.

On opening day, Johnson said that the breakfast was well attended while the lunch crowd saw smaller numbers, but mentioned that their second day in business fared off better and noticed that it’s seeing a slow yet steady growth.

“So far, everybody seems to be pleased,” Johnson said.

While only a week or so in business, Johnson hopes that the restaurant will continue to flourish and said they plan to be open to the public’s opinions and ideas of what they can do to serve customers the best they can.

She’s also excited to be part of the growing businesses in Island, which includes Bridge View Pizzeria that opened in February 2020, followed by the opening of Small Town Grocery and More and the recent construction of Island Cycle Workz, a family business that specializes in antique vintage restoration of motorcycles and custom builds that has plans for a fall opening.

“It feels really good,” Johnson said.

In terms of her motivation, Johnson said that it’s her love of cooking and to make a lasting impression on someone she loves.

“...I want to leave my son a legacy,” Johnson said.

Christy’s Country Cooking is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 270-608-8080.

