The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is sponsoring a new “Pathfinder of the Year” award to recognize high school staff for assisting students with postsecondary plans.
“There was statewide market research among potential students that was comprised of over 3,000 people, from juniors and seniors in high school, parents, teachers, counselors and adults who don’t have a degree,” said Terri Giltner, chief marketing officer for KCTCS. “Results showed we have lost a lot of ground among high school students, since COVID, in their awareness of what we offer.”
Giltner said KCTCS equated those results to the pandemic because they were not allowed to be in high schools during that time.
“Counselors and teachers are the number one influencers in guiding students to pick a college,” she said. “We want to give them recognition, and anyone at a high school level who has recommended students go to a local community college.”
KCTCS students, faculty and staff who work with the high schools will be able to submit nominations for the award.
“Teachers don’t get enough appreciation,” Giltner said. “There’s no award out there, that I’m aware of, to celebrate the role that they play. We want to praise those unsung heroes.”
This award is something that KCTCS is looking at presenting every year.
“Everyone is so excited about it,” Giltner said. “Hugh school students and adults looking to go back to college don’t have a strong knowledge of our programs, especially the technical ones, and we have a lot of them.”
Giltner said the system wants to foster understanding and help students know that there are a lot of options after high school.
“We want this to promote community college,” she said. “They can save half the money they would have spent at a four-year university, and a lot of our students take on very few loans and don’t graduate with a lot of debt.”
The “Pathfinder of the Year” award will be given to one teacher or counselor in each of KCTCS’ 16 college service areas, with an overall statewide award winner being selected out of those 16.
Winners will be selected based on certain criteria, including encouraging students to attend a KCTCS college, assisting students in identifying a career and postsecondary path, providing mentorship and/or maintaining contact with students.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28 and winners will be announced in April during a statewide press event. Winners will receive a specially-designed award, along with a prize package.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
