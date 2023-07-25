ORTHO FOLO

Exterior of the new Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine under construction at 2772 Frederica St. in Wesleyan Park Plaza is shown.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In May 2022, Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine announced its facility would be moving from its current location at 2831 New Hartford Road to the former Kmart building at 2772 Frederica St. in Wesleyan Park Plaza by the end of this year.

As of Monday, it looks like a ribbon cutting will happen in the next few months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.