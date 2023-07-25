In May 2022, Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine announced its facility would be moving from its current location at 2831 New Hartford Road to the former Kmart building at 2772 Frederica St. in Wesleyan Park Plaza by the end of this year.
As of Monday, it looks like a ribbon cutting will happen in the next few months.
“We are about a quarter of the way done,” said Katy Hart, the business’ director of business development and marketing. “We’re to the phase where (the contractor’s) starting to put flooring down (and) carpeting.”
Hart said the next phase of construction will include implementing “big machinery” into the new facility, among other features.
“We’re getting all new machinery, so everything that is here (in the current facility) will be donated or delivered to another facility,” Hart said. “(There will be) a brand new MRI, everything in the exam room is going to be brand new, and everything for the casting room is going to be brand new.
“It’s going to be all new stuff.”
Hart said a new facility is needed due to the growth of patients and staff over the organization’s 61 years in existence. It currently has 10 physicians who see between 23,000 to 26,000 patient visits annually.
“From my standpoint of looking at the whole clinic itself, (which) includes physicians, the patients we see and (all the people) in the building, we are all bumping into each other; it’s all just kind of crammed,” she said. “I think also for the patients, they kind of see that kind of lack in our space ….”
The new facility will have more ample parking space, along with expanded therapy and clinic spaces.
Hart said it will also be more streamlined in terms of patients finding services all along the first floor of the new facility, while the upper level will house administrative departments such as billing, along with a conference room.
“Coming into our (current) building can be kind of confusing when you have a physical therapy appointment. You do have to go downstairs; and we do have an entrance downstairs, but people still come to our main entrance,” Hart said. “Having that main door (in the new facility), you (can) either go to the left for physical therapy or you go to the right if you’re a walk-in patient or if you have an appointment with a physician.”
Additionally, Hart said the business’ new home can help with fostering partnerships within the community.
“We have two spaces in our (new) building that are up for lease,” she said, “so we’re lucky to partner up with someone who is around our field or could be (relative) to our field.”
Hart said the opening for the new facility is planned for November, with an official date scheduled to be announced sometime in September. There will be an open house.
“We think we can do it,” she said. “I think everything else as far as the cabinetry and more of the minor details are going to go quicker.”
For more information and updates, visit advancedcenterfororthopedics.com or facebook.com/AdvancedCenterforOrthopedics.
