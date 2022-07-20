A three-digit phone number launched nationally Saturday is making it easier for people to access mental health help.
The phone number — 988 — replaces the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, which will remain active during the transition.
“It is the number for folks who are in a mental health crisis to call and to speak to a crisis line specialist,” said Dr. Lionel Phelps, vice president of continuous quality improvement at RiverValley Behavioral Health. “Before you had to remember (the 10-digit number), now it’s 988.
“So the hope is that over time, and as this becomes advertised more and becomes more routine for people to remember that number, they can quickly reach out without having to look up that information. Our hope is that it will increase the number of people who call in a crisis.”
RVBH is one of 170 lifeline call centers in the United States, and it serves as the regional call center for Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
“Our staff at the crisis line at RiverValley covers, and receives, all of the 988 calls that are in the seven counties,” Phelps said. “They take all those calls, anyone that calls 988 and is in crisis, they receive and talk to those folks.”
On Tuesday, Paul Nave, director of the city-county 911 dispatch center, said when a mental health emergency is called into the center, dispatchers will transfer the call to RVBH.
The call taker at RVBH “will triage the call” and determine if law enforcement needs to respond, Nave said.
RVBH will also have its “Mobile Crisis Units” that can be dispatched to 988 callers should they need more in-depth help with their mental health issues.
“The Mobile Crisis Team consists of licensed mental health professionals and adult peer supporter specialists who are trained to evaluate people with mental health (issues),” Phelps said.
Phelps said the new number is very much needed in Kentucky and across the U.S., as many people nationally will suffer from at least one mental health crisis.
“It’s national, and we’re no exception to that,” Phelps said. “In any given year, one in five people experiences (mental health crises), and that’s pretty big. That includes children, adults and adolescents.”
His hope is that the new phone number will greatly increase the number of people who get help.
The new phone number could also benefit first responders by decreasing the number of calls received for welfare checks and suicide threats, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said.
“I don’t know how many mental health calls specifically we go on, but we go on quite a significant amount throughout the year,” he said. “Whether it be for welfare checks or suicide threats and so forth, we (deal with them). We go on more and more (mental health calls) every year it seems like.”
Smith and Nave both agree that law enforcement officers can sometimes make a mental health situation worse.
“We’re not trained counselors, although we try to help people the best we can, and a lot of times we go out checking on citizens, it isn’t really good, because they’re not looking for law enforcement,” Smith said. “They’re in need of a mental health counselor.”
A news release from the governor’s office stated that Kentucky had worked for over a year to prepare for the transition to the new number. The transition was made possible through a two-year grant provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, totaling $1.16 million.
The upcoming state budget also provides $19.6 million over a two-year period for “increased capacity and infrastructure for 988 as well as to fund mobile crisis services.”
The governor’s office anticipate the volume of calls to the 988 hotline to “quadruple by the end of June 2023,” from the 1,935 calls from Kentucky the hotline averaged receiving each month.
“When people call, text or chat 988, they will be connected to trained call takers who are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network and will be available 24/7/365 to listen, understand, provide support and connect clients to resources, if necessary,” the RVBH press release states.
Messenger-Inquirer reporter James Mayse contributed to this story.
